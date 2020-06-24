Maine people twice voted in favor of public funding for Clean Elections. This year, I have supported Clean Election candidates in my district by making the qualifying $5 contributions to each one who is running.

In House District 41, where I live, there are two Clean Election candidates competing in the July 14 Democratic primary, both of whom would represent my – and Portland’s – progressive values in the Maine Legislature. I support Dr. Sam Zager. Through his lifelong public service – as a young man in the Navy to his dedication today as health care volunteer and advocate – he has demonstrated his devotion to country and community.

Especially now, Maine people will benefit by electing a physician to the Legislature. For these reasons, I will proudly cast my first vote in this ranked-choice election for Sam Zager. Moreover, I will happily cast my second-choice ballot for Laurie Davis, who is also a Clean Election candidate.

Barry Larman

Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles