Maine people twice voted in favor of public funding for Clean Elections. This year, I have supported Clean Election candidates in my district by making the qualifying $5 contributions to each one who is running.
In House District 41, where I live, there are two Clean Election candidates competing in the July 14 Democratic primary, both of whom would represent my – and Portland’s – progressive values in the Maine Legislature. I support Dr. Sam Zager. Through his lifelong public service – as a young man in the Navy to his dedication today as health care volunteer and advocate – he has demonstrated his devotion to country and community.
Especially now, Maine people will benefit by electing a physician to the Legislature. For these reasons, I will proudly cast my first vote in this ranked-choice election for Sam Zager. Moreover, I will happily cast my second-choice ballot for Laurie Davis, who is also a Clean Election candidate.
Barry Larman
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Opinion
The Universal Notebook: Colin Kaepernick was right
-
Forecaster Opinion
Mainewhile: A crisis is a terrible thing to waste
-
Lakes Region Weekly
It Happened in Windham: William Mayberry – forging a way through the wilderness
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Be respectful, wear a mask; Collins goes south on the Arctic; Vote Perreault
-
American Journal
Here’s Something: This summer, venture beyond the Maine cliche
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.