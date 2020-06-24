Maine people twice voted in favor of public funding for Clean Elections. This year, I have supported Clean Election candidates in my district by making the qualifying $5 contributions to each one who is running.

In House District 41, where I live, there are two Clean Election candidates competing in the July 14 Democratic primary, both of whom would represent my – and Portland’s – progressive values in the Maine Legislature. I support Dr. Sam Zager. Through his lifelong public service – as a young man in the Navy to his dedication today as health care volunteer and advocate – he has demonstrated his devotion to country and community.

Especially now, Maine people will benefit by electing a physician to the Legislature. For these reasons, I will proudly cast my first vote in this ranked-choice election for Sam Zager. Moreover, I will happily cast my second-choice ballot for Laurie Davis, who is also a Clean Election candidate.

Barry Larman

Portland

