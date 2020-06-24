This is the entrance to Riverton Park in Portland about 1900. The park, one of many in Maine made popular by trolley service,  was owned and operated by the Portland Street Railroad Company and covered approximately 40 acres on the banks of the Presumpscot River. The main attraction was a casino, a large building that included parlors, a dining hall, a reception room and smoking, reading and card rooms. Vaudeville shows were performed there every afternoon and evening. An orchestra also played every afternoon and evening with special performances on Sunday afternoons. The grounds featured a canoe house with an electric launch and animals that kept there. Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #7935

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

