HOLDEN – Ed William Sheffer, 47, was tragically taken from us in a motorcycle accident on June 16, 2020. Ed was born in Portland, Maine, attended Bonny Eagle High School in Standish, and graduated from Minuteman High School in Lexington, Massachusetts. At an early age Ed developed a passion for hunting, fishing, drawing, and riding motorcycles. He was very proud to be “the only kid in high school with a Harley”. Ed was an excellent rider and put on thousands of miles around the world as a previous member of the Hells Angels MC of Canaan, Maine. His love for the club and brothers was only surpassed by his love for and commitment to his family. Ed was very proud to be the loudest soccer dad in the stands and was looking forward to watching his son play in college. Ed was a successful businessman and the proud owner of Diversified Ink Tattoo Studio in Bangor, which he founded in 2000. He was well known in the community for hosting charitable fundraisers through Diversified Ink and he had a long list of loyal clients. He loved his staff like family and was very passionate about tattooing and the success of his business. Ed had a lot of hobbies. He enjoyed riding his ATV and his snowmobile. He loved to ice fish and spend time at his property in Lakeville, Maine. He enjoyed lifting weights, working around his house, working on his motorcycle, and taking care of his chickens. Most of all, he loved doing anything with his family.Anyone who had the pleasure to know “Fast Eddie” knew that he lived on his own terms, but also had the biggest of hearts and would help anyone who needed it. He was loud and loving and left an impression on everyone he met. Ed is survived by his mother and stepfather, Patricia and John Bisnette of Scarborough; his father, Douglas Sheffer of Panama City Beach, Florida; sister, Wendi Gladden, her husband, Scott and their children, Gregory, Graysen, Gabrielle, Bailee, and Brenden of Fountain, Fla.; his daughter, Ariel Taylor and her children, Maddox, Bentley, Emmitt and Lincoln of Cornish; his son, Damian Sheffer of Brewer; Damian’s Mom and ex-wife, Jennifer Martin and her husband, Kevin of Brewer; his in-laws, Brian and Kristin Ames of Bangor; and Janis Ames of Va.; as well as a great many beloved cousins, aunts and uncles in Southern Maine, Florida, and Georgia. Ed also leaves behind his partner and soulmate, Jennifer Morin and her children, Gabriel, Kaiden and Julia; and his close friends, Ollie, Mark, George, Louie, Ricki and Luke. A celebration of life will be held 2-6 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Jeff’s Catering, 15 Littlefield Road, Brewer. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.comContributions in Memory of Ed can be made to the Maine Veterans Project,45 Columbia St.Bangor, ME 04401

Guest Book