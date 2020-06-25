It seems we have not studied our history thoroughly, or at least we ignore it.

We should be measuring the impact of what social activities result in increases of the COVID-19 cases. The two activities that seem to be promoting the most social intercourse are the Trump campaign, with events starting up, and the Black Lives Matter campaign, which has been active these most recent days. Yes, we should monitor closely these two activities to help demonstrate what we should and should not be doing to stamp out this disease.

The misnamed Spanish Flu of 1918 started in Kansas and lasted 19 months, with three or four waves, ending well into 1919. Each wave was more deadly than the preceding wave. One wave was caused by the celebration ending WWI in November 1918. The authorities played down the menace of the flu so that people would stay focused on the war.

Today we have events that duplicate the effect of the war-ending celebrations with political campaigns and a never ending struggle for justice.

The only sure thing is that the COVID-19 virus will be spread further.

Dan Glover

Westbrook

