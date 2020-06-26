I read with concern about apparent entitled obliviousness on the part of a walker in the June 20 letter “Cyclists must watch for those on foot” (Page A10).
As a 75-year-old runner, walker and now biker, I am sensitive to all three as well as to cars and trucks. As a runner and then-new biker on the Washington, D.C.-area Mount Vernon Trail and in the Trek Across Maine, I learned about “On your left” and about running in a straight line.
I fully agree with bikers (and runners) warning “On your left.” My daughter once described me as running defensively in an offensive manner.
As a biker, runner or walker, I am always aware of what is going on around me. If I choose to stop on foot or on a bike to view the geese or “pick up trash” and cross the path to dump it, I stop and move immediately off the road-path and/or look behind me to check it is safe to do so.
The letter writer (Eileen Purdy) wouldn’t cross a busy street or change direction without looking. What gives her the sense that rule does not apply on a walking, jogging and biking path?
The Bicycle Coalition of Maine announced a new five-year safety campaign last Tuesday. Executive Director Jean Sideris is quoted: “We at the Coalition envision a future where Maine’s roads, public ways, and trails are safe, accessible and well used by everyone … .” Drivers, bikers, runners and “walkers” are all responsible to ensure the success of that campaign.
Daniel J. Rooney
Sanford
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Raymond: June 26
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Gray: June 26
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: Most white parents don’t talk about racism with their kids
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: Balentine should gain a better understanding of systemic racism
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: June 26
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.