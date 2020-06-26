I read with concern about apparent entitled obliviousness on the part of a walker in the June 20 letter “Cyclists must watch for those on foot” (Page A10).

As a 75-year-old runner, walker and now biker, I am sensitive to all three as well as to cars and trucks. As a runner and then-new biker on the Washington, D.C.-area Mount Vernon Trail and in the Trek Across Maine, I learned about “On your left” and about running in a straight line.

I fully agree with bikers (and runners) warning “On your left.” My daughter once described me as running defensively in an offensive manner.

As a biker, runner or walker, I am always aware of what is going on around me. If I choose to stop on foot or on a bike to view the geese or “pick up trash” and cross the path to dump it, I stop and move immediately off the road-path and/or look behind me to check it is safe to do so.

The letter writer (Eileen Purdy) wouldn’t cross a busy street or change direction without looking. What gives her the sense that rule does not apply on a walking, jogging and biking path?

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine announced a new five-year safety campaign last Tuesday. Executive Director Jean Sideris is quoted: “We at the Coalition envision a future where Maine’s roads, public ways, and trails are safe, accessible and well used by everyone … .” Drivers, bikers, runners and “walkers” are all responsible to ensure the success of that campaign.

Daniel J. Rooney

Sanford

