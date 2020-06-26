Re: “Barring a landslide, what’s probably not coming on Nov. 3? A result for the White House” (June 23, Page A2):

I am so sick and tired of the hypocrisy that emanates from the occupant of the Oval Office.

On Tuesday, the Press Herald published a news article by Amy Gardner of The Washington Post, who reported our president’s unsubstantiated claim that in this fall’s election, “millions of mail-in ballots will be printed by foreign countries, and others. It will be the scandal of our times!” This from the man who has voted by absentee ballot in the past!

Come on. If the president claims the right to vote that way, then it is the right of all Americans. His vote does not count any more than anyone else’s. Stop the hypocrisy!

Larry Ryan

Springvale

