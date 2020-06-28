BATH — Bath Iron Works was awarded a $132 million federal contract modification to improve the efficiency of the shipyard and the performance of Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

Arleigh Burkes are the primary type of ship produced by BIW, a subsidiary of global aerospace and defense company General Dynamics.

The contract adjustment designates $70 million to fund shipyard process and infrastructure improvements, as well as $62 million for capital improvements to “support a healthy [Arleigh Burke] supplier base and identify opportunities, challenges, and risks within their operations,” according to a statement from the shipyard.

In a statement released Friday, BIW recognized Sen. Susan Collins “who secured this funding through her role on the Senate Appropriations Committee with the strong support of Senator King, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.”

Earlier this month, BIW received a nearly $43 million addition to a previous contract to continue performing maintenance and upgrades to Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

The shipyard announced the contract modification as the company’s largest union, Local S6, continues to strike over disagreements about the proposed contract between BIW and the union. The union has decried to the company’s plans to continue hiring subcontractors and make changes to seniority privileges.

As the strike entered the end of its first week, both parties said they’re open to resuming contract negotiations, but neither has made the first move.

In a separate statement from BIW, the shipyard said it “exchanged correspondence” with the union regarding resuming negotiations, which was posted on the union’s website. BIW also said it has “been in regular contact with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service since the strike began, and FMCS assistance in the process remains a possibility.”

“[BIW] actually suggested FMCS involvement from the outset of negotiations, but the union was not interested,” the shipyard added. “At this time, the company cannot comment on when negotiations might resume.”

