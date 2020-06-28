“I am not showcasing an old family recipe here, but rather something I have created in my time of social isolation and sweet food cravings. My recipe has been ‘tested’ by several friends who were highly enthusiastic about the texture and flavor of this rich adornment to most any dessert. You may even serve it on its own merit – by the teaspoonful.” – Marianne Heinrich-Perry, teacher from Readfield
Above-the-Norm Chocolate Sauce
This sauce can be enjoyed by the spoonful, or heated and poured on ice cream or whatever needs a really ‘chocolatey’ chocolate touch. Delicioso!
1 bar German’s Sweet Chocolate
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup condensed whole milk (not sweetened)
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup cocoa, sifted
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
3 tablespoons good whiskey
Melt the chocolate bar and the butter on medium heat in a saucepan.
Add the canned milk, sugars and cocoa; stir and cook for about 5 minutes on medium heat. The mixture will thicken.
Remove the pan from heat, continue stirring for 5 minutes, and then add the vanilla and whiskey.
Voila! Refrigerate. Indulge!
