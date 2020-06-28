PORTLAND – Barbara A. Vickers, 90, of Portland, beloved mother, Nana, and volunteer, died peacefully in her residence in Portland on June 21, 2020. Barbara was progressing with Alzheimer’s and hit a steep decline in March when the world changed due to the pandemic as her daily social routine of visits and eating out was halted. Born April 25, 1930 in London, England Barbara’s childhood years established her incredible spirit and strong sense of faith by eluding Nazi Germany aerial bombs in her household during the Battle of Britain in World War II London.After the War Barbara married the love of her life, Dennis. They enjoyed roaming the English countryside on a motorcycle with Barbara securely seated in her accompanying sidecar! Due to economic conditions, they decided to immigrate to America aboard the Queen Mary with a few hundred dollars and hope for the future. The two arrived in Ellis Island, N.Y. on April 12, 1955, where their work opportunities and life in America took them to the South via Charleston and Atlanta and then to Maine in the 1960s. Barbara’s faith led her to be an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Portland and St. Mark’s in Waterville, where she led many volunteering efforts and met some of her lifelong friends. She believed that feeding the hungry was an essential expression of Christian concern for the community and was involved in Project Feed in Portland and helped established the Greater Waterville Area Food Bank in the early 1980s. Visitors recall a unique British voice saying “would you prefer tea or coffee?”. Of course, it was tea that was served in her household.Barbara was the cornerstone of the family, actively involved in her daughter, Cindy Witol, and son, David Vickers, activities. One of her many joys was becoming a Nana and leaving Maine for periods of time to assist with her daughter’s newborn triplets, Barbara, Dennis, and Edward, in Bowie, Md. She loved to return to that community to escape the cold Maine winters, and watch the triplets grow into the incredible adults that they are today.Nana loved supporting and attending her grandkids, Jonathan Vickers, TJ and Jeremy Gardner activities. Even though some sports like baseball and football were foreign to her growing up in England!Barbara truly lived the American dream, escaping World War II, arriving in Ellis Island, starting a loving family, and leaving behind a wonderful legacy. She made a lasting impact on all of the lives she touched over the years and she will be forever missed by her loved ones.Special thanks to Cindy Witol, for leaving her home in Maryland and being Mom’s caregiver. This allowed Mom to remain at home and be comfortable, with loving support through a terrible disease. Also, thanks to Northern Light Home Care and Hospice who provided essential at home care during her final days.A private family service will be held at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home. To offer condolences and share memories with the family please go to http://www.athutchins.com. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to please consider donations to Project Feed (www.projectfeed.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association http://www.alz.org.

