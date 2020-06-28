SOUTH PORTLAND – It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Barbara May Lemieux who passed away on June 22, 2020. She was born in Millinocket, Dec. 8, 1927, the daughter of Horace and Ruby Jones. Barbara graduated from Sterns High school and from the Cadet Nursing Program in Augusta. She has been married to the love of her life, Conrad Lemieux eloping in November 1949. After moving to South Portland in 1960, Barbara worked as a registered geriatric nurse for the Jewish Home for the Aged where she mentored many nurse’s aides, teaching them how to multi-task and provide care to patients. Many of those nurse’s aides became registered nurses because of Barbara and her example. Barbara retired in 1983 and served on the Board of Directors of the Eunice Fry Home. Barbara and enjoyed annual family trips to Peak’s Island, Sugarloaf Mountain and Millinocket at her cousin Teddy Jones’s camp where she enjoyed family, friends, and her Mount Katahdin. She also enjoyed her morning coffee, a challenging crossword puzzle, and competitive bridge games with her dear friend, Judy Lessard, lunch with Margaret and her daughters, a gin martini and driving her Pea Green, 5-speed VW. Barbara, also known as “Grambo”, leaves a legacy of hard work, love of family with many fun stories, and a reminder to stop and make time for the ones you love. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Richard Jones, brother, Jerry Jones; a daughter, Nancy Lemieux; and two grandsons, Jessie Lemieux and Scott Olsen. She is survived by her husband, Conrad Lemieux; her five children, Kathleen Olsen and her husband Steve, Timothy Lemieux and his wife Vicki, Steven Lemieux and his wife Ann, Mary Lemieux, Pam Gerrish and her husband Jay; cousin Betty; and sister-in-law, Deloris Mason; grandchildren, Heidi Vickery, Sarah Bengtson, Bryan Olsen, Lisa Lemieux, Alison Gerrish and Parker Gerrish; and blessed with six great-grandchildren. A celebration of life for Barbara will be scheduled Hobbs Funeral at a later date. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Augusta. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Mercy Hospital, ICU for their compassionate care. Arrangements are by Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland, where condolences and remembrances may be left on their website at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. Barbara was a member of the First Baptist Church, South Portland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to theFirst Baptist Church879 Sawyer StreetSouth Portland, ME 04106

