JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mary Margaret (Crump) Taylor, 55, passed away on June 16, 2020 from cancer. She was born in Huntsville, Ala. on May 3, 1965, and grew up in Jacksonville, Fla.She is preceded in death by her mother, Dianne.She is survived by her loving father, John M. Crump Jr.; sister, Elizabeth Smith (husband Derrick, Dianne), brother John Crump III (wife Lorie, John IV, Cole, Katie); many cousins and friends, and her two cats, Lola and Isabel.She was a graduate of Terry Parker High School (Jacksonville), and Florida State University, graduating magna cum laude with a Masters in Accounting, receiving her CPA certificate in 1988, and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.With over 30 years of accounting and tax experience, she first worked in Orlando, Fla. for Deloitte and Touche, and then as a controller for a large specialty retailer headquartered in Winter Park, Fla. After moving to Maine, she was with Pelletier, Chase and Associates, becoming a principal in December 2009. She was also a board member for Seeds of Independence, a non-profit focused on nurturing youth through mentoring.Although she was from Florida, she moved to Falmouth in 2000 and considered this her hometown, loving the people and the four seasons it offered. She had a passion for traveling, reading, playing outdoors, and volunteering. At one point, she took a year-long sabbatical to travel around the world. She also loved camping, cycling, kayaking, and snow skiing.Quite the athlete and avid runner, she competed twice in the Walt Disney World Marathon, numerous triathlons, and charity bike rides. Even during her illness, she walked 165 miles in 21 days on the El Camino de Santiago, the famous pilgrimage trail, with childhood friend, Sherry, and biked with friends in Canada, Italy, Switzerland, and France.She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered for her indomitable spirit, independence, intellect, wit, compassion, and for having led a life with impeccable integrity, the strength and determination of a warrior, and the soul of one deeply moved by her faith and her love for friends and family. She was an inspiration to all who knew her, and we who knew and loved her will be impacted by her short life for the rest of ours. A celebration of her life will be held in Maine at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Seeds of Independence or the McGraw Center for Caring.

