WENTWORTH LOCATION, N.H. — A Lisbon man was killed after crashing his motorcycle Sunday afternoon in New Hampshire.

Brendan Provencal, 29, was riding his 2000 Suzuki north on Route 16 at about 12:40 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and hit the guardrail on the west side of the road, according to New Hampshire State Police. Provencal died at the scene, police said.

Police did not report any other vehicles were involved.

Police are still investigating but said speed and inexperience were likely factors in the crash.

