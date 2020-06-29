State Police say heavy rain caused a crash along Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham Monday afternoon.
Police say a car hydroplaned, struck guardrails and forced a tractor trailer off the road where it overturned with its load of trash.
Northbound traffic was reduced to one lane for the afternoon.
Trooper Elisha Fowlie said the driver of the car – 41-year-old Susan Dubuisson of Farmingdale – was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the tractor trailer, was 57-year-old Harry Pratt of Bradley, was not injured.
Most of the trash remained in the truck’s trailer, police say.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Judge warns he’s likely to move trials in George Floyd death
-
Lakes Region Weekly
2020 Gray-New Gloucester commencement exercises
-
Times Record
Striking BIW workers brace for economic hardship
-
Nation & World
Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home
-
New England
Cape Cod officials warn of white sharks ahead of July Fourth
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.