SACO — A senior at Thornton Academy has received a public service scholarship for his commitment to helping others.

Brady Forbes of Saco, was recognized with a $500 scholarship from Senator Justin Chenette’s nonprofit scholarship fund. The Spirit of Service Scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who has demonstrated a passion for helping others, strong leadership skills, and has worked to improve the community outside of the school’s campus.

“Brady is on a path of public service and truly represents the goal of this scholarship which is to empower the next generation of civic leaders,” said Justin Chenette, president of the Chenette Scholarship Fund. “He and his family give back everyday and Brady looks to continue on the family tradition of going into law enforcement.”

Forbes’ father is in the state police and both of his brothers are local police officers.

At Thornton, Forbes played numerous sports including football and hockey and volunteered in the community via the Saco Bay Center for Civic Engagement, Salvation Army, and numerous civic activities on campus.

Forbes plans to attend Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire to study criminal justice and law enforcement on a path to become a police officer.

