BATH — Bath police charged 83-year-old William Angell of Bath with failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk after he allegedly drove his truck into a group of Black Lives Matter protesters crossing the street on June 11.

A group of about 30 protesters were marching to the Bath Police Department, crossing the street in the crosswalk. Angell briefly stopped his pickup truck before the crosswalk, but edged forward into the group of protesters as they crossed Centre Street, according to witnesses.

“The driver then proceeded slowly through the intersection, moving past the protesters while they banged on his truck to get him to stop. He then left the area,” said Bath Deputy Police Chief Andrew Booth.

Booth said police issued the traffic violation to Angell on Thursday for failure to stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk. The violation was recommended by District Attorney Natasha Irving. Booth said police had at least a dozen witness statements, video and pictures and conducted a thorough investigation before forwarding it to Irving for review.

According to Booth, the traffic violation issued to Angell carries a $180 fine, or he could choose to contest it in court.

