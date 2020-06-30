BRUNSWICK — A 12-year-old Brunswick girl involved in an all-terrain vehicle crash over the weekend has been released from the hospital.

Shortly before noon Sunday, Kamryn Boyington was slowing her ATV to a stop on Raspberry Lane when another ATV driven by her 9-year-old brother struck her from behind, according to Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Warden Service. Latti said the boy did not notice that the girl had slowed.

Both children were wearing helmets and were riding ATVs designed for smaller riders, Latti said.

Boyington hurt her neck in the crash and was flown by helicopter to Maine Medical Center in stable condition. Blackwell only had scrapes and bruises.

Jennifer Blackwell of Brunswick, Boyington’s mother, said Boyington was admitted to the pediatric acute care unit on the Barbara Bush floor at Maine Medical Center. She was released from the hospital Monday and was sore but otherwise fine by Tuesday.

“She’s very lucky,” Blackwell said. “She had a lot of people praying for her.”

Blackwell said her two children were driving four-wheelers on trails at their grandparent’s home of Raspberry Lane, a private road of Pleasant Hill Road. Her daughter is a very experienced rider, Blackwell said.

Latti had no updates on the investigation Tuesday.

