University of Maine students will return to campuses across the state for the fall semester as university officials focus on screening for COVID-19 infection, Chancellor Dannel Malloy announced Wednesday.

The reopening plans for the universities rely heavily on testing and plans for isolating people who have been exposed to the coronavirus. Every student, faculty and staff member from outside Maine will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test in hand at the start of the semester on Aug. 31.

The University of Maine System on Tuesday announced it is forming partnerships with The Jackson Laboratory and ConvenientMD to conduct comprehensive testing at all seven campuses and the University of Maine School of Law. Malloy says the testing strategy is one of the key pieces that allows the system to reopen for its more than 30,000 students. The program will cost about $1 million depending on the number of tests needed.

“Our world needs higher education now more than ever,” Malloy said in a statement. “Because our state leaders and public health authorities have kept the coronavirus from spreading unchecked, we have an opportunity to come together for Maine and our students this fall with science-informed plans to protect student health and limit the spread of infection on campus and in our communities. Staying together and staying safe means we all have to do our part. Until there is a medical breakthrough ending the pandemic, we will all have to prioritize personal health and public safety.”

Students were sent home in March and finished the last eight weeks of the spring semester remotely after the campuses were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, university leaders have been working on plans for resuming in-person instruction that align with guidance from public health authorities.

Each university within the UMaine System has developed a reopening plan that aligns with seven unifying principles regarding instruction, campus life and the essential work of higher education, according to university officials. Those reopening plans will continue to be adjusted and refined as needed.

University students will begin classes on Aug. 31. In-person instruction will end and residence halls close by Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving. The final two weeks of the semester and exams will be held remotely.

University officials are asking students and employees to limit travel during the semester. Students and employees who do have to leave the state will be required to adhere to public health testing or quarantine protocols when they return.

The university is making modifications to campuses to improve physical distancing and limit group sizes. According to the university system, 75 percent of the system’s 772 classrooms will have 15 or fewer people. Nearly all classrooms already adhere to the state’s limit on group gatherings of 50 people and during the fall semester 90 percent of classrooms will have fewer than 20 people in them.

Other colleges in Maine are still developing strategies for reopening. Bowdoin College in Brunswick decided to switch to online learning for most returning students, though first year and transfer students will return to campus this fall. Bates College in Lewiston announced this week that it will conduct universal testing on students and staff returning to campus, with each student undergoing two rounds of testing.

Colby College in Waterville plans to administer about 85,000 tests in the fall semester as students return to campus. Students, faculty and staff will be tested three times in the opening weeks of the semester, then everyone will be tested twice per week. Unity College announced last week it will continue learning through the 2020-21 academic year, while College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor is looking both in-person classes and a hybrid learning model.

Undergraduates at the University of New England will follow a modified schedule this fall, returning to in-person classes in August, but with no fall holidays or breaks. In-person classes will end at Thanksgiving, students will take exams remotely and not return to campus until the spring semester starts in January.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: