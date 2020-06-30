The University of Maine System is forming partnerships with The Jackson Laboratory and ConvenientMD for comprehensive COVID-19 testing at its campuses this fall, with details of the reopening of in-person instruction to be announced Wednesday.

The robust testing program will be available at all seven University of Maine System campuses and the University of Maine School of Law, according to a news release. The strategy is to test and isolate people who are infected to slow transmission of the virus. The system formed a Scientific Advisory Board to help plan for the re-opening, and devised the testing partnerships.

“We have deployed UMaine’s capacity for science and innovation in service to our state throughout the pandemic,” said UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy in a news release. “We know that one of our biggest community health challenges is that asymptomatic people can be transmitting the coronavirus for weeks. Our screening strategies will help us identify and isolate infection.”

ConvenientMD walk-in clinics will provide “wrap-around” services, conducting testing at sites at each university and reporting results. The samples will be tested at The Jackson Laboratory, a research laboratory based in Bar Harbor.

Melissa Maginnis, UMaine assistant professor of microbiology and virologist, said in a statement that, the coronavirus can be transmitted for up to 14 days by infected people who have no symptoms, and it may be some time before a vaccine is available so other protective steps are necessary.

“Proactively identifying infected, asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus and isolating them while they are contagious is an important part of our university community health strategy,” Maginnis said.

Dr. Edison Liu, president and CEO of The Jackson Laboratory, said the partnership will “have a broad impact across the state as a scientifically-based reopening strategy.”

“At The Jackson Laboratory we are dedicated to having a positive impact on human health, and as part of that mission, we are proud to join together as a community to help one another during this pandemic,” Liu said in a statement.

Dr. Mark Pundt, president and chief medical officer at ConvenientMD said the partnerships are “proactive steps to navigate this pandemic as it continues to evolve.”

