Nearly all classes at Bowdoin College will be taught online this fall and most students will remain off campus for the semester, the college announced Monday.

The liberal arts college in Brunswick announced its plan for the fall semester in a letter to students, faculty and staff Monday morning.

The plan calls for some students, but not all, to return to campus. Groups that will return to campus will be new first-year and transfer students, students with home situations that make online learning nearly impossible, student residential life staff and a small number of honor students who cannot pursue pre-approved projects online and require access to physical space on campus.

All other sophomores, juniors and seniors will remain off campus for the fall and take their classes online.

Those on campus will be required to follow critical safety practices, including wearing face coverings, physical distancing, good and regular hygiene and self-monitoring for symptoms.

Given that Bowdoin will not have all students on campus in the fall, the college will not participate in fall and winter varsity sports during the fall semester.

