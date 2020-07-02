Jordan Stickles of Biddeford has graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the University celebrated its Spring 2020 Commencement on April 25 with a special virtual toast in honor of the graduating students.

During an online celebration of Bowdoin College’s Class of 2020, held May 23, 2020, bachelor of arts degrees were awarded to approximately 473 students from 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 32 other countries and territories.

Local graduates from the Brunswick college include: Alanna Haslam, of Saco,graduated Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a major in mathematics and a minor in computer science; and Tristan Falardeau, of Saco, graduated with a major in music and neuroscience.

The event was not a replacement for the traditional cap-and-gown Commencement that Bowdoin will hold on campus next May for the Class of 2020, but rather the first act, a way to recognize the achievements right now.

Brian P. Hurley of Old Orchard Beach has made the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology, located in Boston, for the spring 2020 semester.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: