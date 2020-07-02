SACO – Nicole Lynne Beaulieu, 44, of Saco, died peacefully June 28, 2020 from ovarian cancer. She was born Aug. 2, 1975 in Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of Lary Beaulieu and Melanie (Boucher) Beaulieu. Nicole spent her youth in Clifton Park, N.Y. and Brevard County, Fla. before graduating from Melbourne High School in 1993. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Florida honors program in 1996 with a Bachelor of Arts in English. In 2001, Nicole earned a Master of Arts in English from Rutgers University. Nicole began her career at Educational Testing Services where she worked for 14 years while living in both Princeton and Lambertville, N.J. She later moved to Portland and worked as a program manager at the University of New England. In 2018, Nicole moved to her home in Saco with her husband, Michael Macomber. Nicole was a compassionate person with a quiet reserve and maturity and was known for her warm smile. From an early age she showed high intelligence, a love of reading and talent for writing. She was independent and introverted, but also a kind and loyal friend who maintained deep and close relationships throughout her life. Her interests included literature, poetry, traveling, music and visiting museums. Nicole enjoyed gardening and decorating her home with her great taste and sense of style. She loved nature, exploring Maine, and cherished time at home with her husband and cuddling with their cat, Po. Nicole was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Ruth Beaulieu, and Albert and Henrica Boucher. She is survived by her husband, Michael Macomber of Saco; parents, Lary and Melanie Beaulieu of Indialantic, Fla.; sister, Amy Beaulieu Rohner of Johns Creek, Ga.; niece and nephew, Caitlin and Davis Rohner of Johns Creek, Ga.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in the New England area. Nicole maintained amazing strength and grace during her difficult cancer treatment. She was comforted by the selfless and dedicated care of her husband and parents. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Nicole was laid to rest in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, with a celebration of her life and remembrance ceremony planned for a future date. On-line condolences can be given to her family at http://www.cotefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

