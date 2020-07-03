EDGECOMB — Edgecomb Community Church, UCC, is hosting Sunday morning worship services online. Find the weekly service by visiting the church’s website, edgecombchurch.org, and clicking on the link at the top of the front page. Join us as you pray, music, hear the children’s message, and listen to scripture reading and sermon in the comfort of your home.

As social distancing continues due to the pandemic, people are invited to walk the Labyrinth in the Field. The seven-circuit stone labyrinth, located to the left of the front of the church, is open dawn to dusk. Come and enjoy a quiet, peaceful setting to walk, mediate, pray and find rest for your soul.

Edgecomb Community Church is located at 15 Cross Point Road. For more information, visit edgecombchurch.org

