The South Portland Food Cupboard has been diligently serving the community of South Portland and surrounding communities since it was founded in 1997. Through the years it has met various adversities with the mission of providing food security to the community. The current pandemic is no different.

The food cupboard in recent weeks has seen an influx of new volunteers coming to offer a helping hand. All donning masks, gloves, and their signature red aprons, volunteers help guide the flow of cars through the new drive-thru system every Thursday morning.

New applicants for the food cupboard are welcomed at 10 a.m. to fill out an application at the check-in table. Order forms for fresh and nonperishable items are handed out and returned. Volunteers gather the order inside the building and bring the order to the loading area. In the loading area, recipients wait in their cars while groceries are loaded into their car trunks.

In addition to their weekly Thursday morning distribution, South Portland Food Cupboard is also able to offer grocery delivery.

Wednesday morning delivery is a suitable option for those who do not have transportation, who have mobility issues, or who must remain home due to social distancing.

Amidst all of the recent COVID-19 shut downs, the South Portland Food Cupboard has remained open and is committed to providing food and household essentials to the residents of South Portland and its surrounding community.

Each month the food cupboard provides a week’s worth of groceries to over 700 recipients. With a few modifications for the sake of safety and social distancing, the members and volunteers of the South Portland Food Cupboard have remained dedicated to serving their neighbors in need.

South Portland Food Cupboard information:

Thursdays, 8:30 to 11 a.m.

First Wednesday of the month 5 to 7 p.m. (for those who work and cannot come on Thursdays).

130 Thadeus St., South Portland.

Phone – 207-874-0379; email – [email protected]

Paige Kombakis is social services support specialist for the city of South Portland.

