FREEPORT – James Frederick Dorrington, 77, died at his home Monday, July 2, 2020. He was born July 10, 1942 in Portland, as son of Harold and Ethel Renfrew Dorrington. He grew up in Freeport, graduating from Freeport High School, class of 1960. He married Josie Wilson in Freeport, March 31, 1962. The couple celebrated 40 years of marriage before her death in 2002. James and Josie shared most everything with each other, most notably competing alongside one another. The pair built and raced their own stock-cars at Oxford Plains Speedway through the 1970s, won several bowling tournaments together, as well as having each winning the Harry Sterns Trophy at the Freeport Country Club in the same year. He enjoyed spending his winters in South Carolina and then later in Florida.James worked for L.L.Bean for over 37 years before retiring in 1998. He was a member of the Freeport Elders, The Freeport Country Club, and the First Baptist Church, Freeport. He was predeceased by three brothers, Harold, John, and Robert. He is survived by his children, Jennie F. Merrill (Ronald) of Freeport, Jeanie F. Enders (Bob) of Little March, Pa., James F. Dorrington of Freeport; a brother, Allan Dorrington of Auburn; three grandchildren, Melissa Payzant (Ryan) of Freeport, Janice Holden (Jason) of Portland, Robert Merrill of Hillsborough, N.C.; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to visit 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 6, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Visitors are requested to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. A private family graveside service will be celebrated Tuesday, July 7, in Burr Cemetery, Freeport. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to theFreeport EldersAssociation 53 Depot StreetFreeport, ME 04032

