SOUTH PORTLAND – Sally Decker passed away on June 30, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She was born in Skowhegan on Nov. 17, 1932 to the late Murray Farrin Decker and Hermaline Boyd Good.She graduated from Fryeburg Academy and married Richard “Mickey” Galarneau and together they managed restaurants in Pine Point and Old Orchard Beach. They later owned and operated Saco River Antiques, holding auctions at the Presumpscot Grange in the 1960s and 70sShe later continued her education at SMCC and retired from MMC after 25 years of service. She had many hobbies. She enjoyed the flea market, playing golf and was an accomplished seamstress and artist.She is predeceased by a brother, Charlie Decker, who passed away in 2011; and a son, Derry Richard Galarneau in 1995.Sally is survived by a sister, Mary Finley of Skowhegan; and a daughter, Shelly Anne of Biddeford.Due to COVID-19, there will be no public services. She will be laid to rest at Southside Cemetery in Skowhegan.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

