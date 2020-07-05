SCARBOROUGH – Barbara (Mater) Douglas died July 2, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough.Barbara was born in Dover, N.H. Dec. 13, 1940 to James and lrma (Stackpole) Mater. The family moved to Scarborough where Elevation Farm Market was not only the family business but the first employer of Barbara and her four siblings. She received a degree from Northeastern School of Business. Barbara was employed by State Manufactured Homes for over 30 years as a bookkeeper and salesperson.Barbara was the mother of two sons, Todd and Scott. She cheered them on at every baseball game, volunteered at their schools and made the best fudge and cookies for them and their friends.Barbie was a gifted artist, remodeled houses with her sister Pat, and enjoyed target practicing with her friend Joannie. Barbara loved to dance.Most of all, she loved the time spent with her grandson, Cameron. They really enjoyed going on walks together and playing on the neighborhood playground.Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James and Michael; and her son, Todd.She is survived by her son, Scott; grandson, Cameron; brother, Joseph Mater and his wife Martha of Scarborough and her sister, Patricia Charest and her husband Gerald of Windham.Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 7 at 1:30 p.m. at New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation toGosnell MemorialHospice House180 U.S. Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074

