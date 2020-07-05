FALMOUTH – On Saturday, June 27, 2020, Michael Joseph Willett, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 78. Mike was born on Sept. 11, 1941 in Portland to Charles and Pauline Willett. He grew up in Portland alongside his brothers and sister, Roger, Chuck, John, and Theresa. He attended school in Portland before marrying his high school sweetheart, Jean Lombardo on Sept. 5, 1964.Following school, Mike served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. Following his military service, Mike worked a number of different jobs including Jordan’s Meats in Portland. Mike was a brick mason throughout most of his professional career. He worked for Maine Masonry, TE Low, and independently. Mike always had a sense of humor on the job site and a reputation of being a hard worker. Aside from being a talented and successful brick mason, he was also a teacher and role model to a number of apprentice brick masons who Mike took under his wing, including his grandson, Bobby, who worked by his grandfather’s side in the summer of 2008.At gatherings and family events, Mike was always the one you could count on for a good laugh. His sense of humor was contagious to anyone who entered the room. Mike was also known for his legendary and amazing storytelling. At family dinners, he would always tell a story that would leave everyone laughing to tears.He was a loving grandfather who always looked forward to spending time with his grandkids and attending their sporting events. One memory Mike’s family shares is his pizza he made every Christmas Eve, it was always a treat that everyone looked forward to. He was a karaoke rock star and he loved to dance. Mike was caring, supportive, stubborn, and had a positive and appreciable outlook on life. He lived life happily and how he wanted.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean Willett; daughter, Debra Coons and husband Paul Coons, daughter, Denise Orr and husband Thomas Orr, and son, Michael Willett and wife Sarah Rouleau; grandsons, Robert Orr and Pierce Willett, granddaughters, Meagan Orr and Sarah Thomson; and brothers, Chuck and John Willett.He was preceded in death by his grandson, Eric “Freddy” Frederick; nephew, Kyle Lombardo; his parents, Pauline and Charles; sister, Theresa and brother, Roger.The family would like to thank Ashton Gardens, Foreside Harbor and Falmouth by the Sea and its staff for the loving support through these difficult times where the family could not be with him. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, July 9, from 3 to 7 p.m, at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. Please be cognizant of current social distancing guidelines and mask-wearing procedures. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at Jones Rich and Barnes funeral home. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to access the link to join the live streaming of the services and to sign Michael’s online guestbook. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland, ME 04106. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

