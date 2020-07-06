Yarmouth, Long Island and Chebeague have three strong and dedicated candidates for our legislative district. All are concerned about the environment but Peter Fromuth stands out as a leader on these issues.

For example, Peter has explored how Wyman Station on Cousins Island can be converted from oil to solar power. There’s enough potential space on the existing site to generate at least 20 MW of power. With negligible infrastructure cost, and sunshine replacing oil, solar would be much cheaper. With the right legislation and leadership, our entire district could be oil-free and save money, too.

Let’s reduce greenhouse gas emissions! Peter has the experience, ideas and know-how to get ’er done. Please join me in voting for Peter Fromuth.

Alison Truesdale

Yarmouth

