SACO — Police allege a 20-year-old Saco motorist deliberately struck another man who was walking in the intersection of Main and Storer streets about 7:30 a.m. Monday and then drove away.

The two men knew each other and were involved in a love triangle, police said in a statement.

Isaiah Dennison was interviewed by Saco police after being located in Biddeford less than an hour after the incident. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated attempted murder.

The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. His condition is not known.

Saco police are asking that anyone who saw the incident to call the detective division at 282-8216.

A motorist notified the police that a car had struck a pedestrian in the intersection.

“The offending vehicle then fled the crash scene and was last seen in the city of Biddeford,” Saco police said in a statement. “The motorist provided officers with a description of the vehicle and license plate. The Biddeford Police Department was notified and requested to attempt to locate the involved vehicle.”

Police stated that at 7:49 a.m., Saco’s Emergency Communications Center received a call from the victim, who had walked home after the incident. Saco Fire Department EMS and police responded, met with the victim and took him to Maine Medical Center.

At 8:21 a.m., Biddeford police notified their Saco counterparts that they located the involved vehicle and operator on Bacon Street.

“During the investigation we learned this wasn’t just a crash or an accident, the elements of an attempted aggravated murder had been met; an intentional act,” said Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress in a telephone interview Monday afternoon.

Huntress said the two men were seeing the same person.

Dennison was unable to post $100,000 bail and was taken to York County Jail in Alfred. It is unclear when he is scheduled to make a first court appearance. An arraignment date, where he will enter a plea, is set for Sept. 25 at York County Superior Court in Alfred.

Attempted aggravated murder is a Class A felony and carries a maximum of life imprisonment or a definite period of imprisonment for any term, according to Title 17-A of Maine statutes, which further states that “the existence of an aggravating circumstance serves only as a precondition for the court to consider a life sentence.”

The incident remains under investigation.

