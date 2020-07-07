BIDDEFORD – Antonio L. Paquet, 89 of Biddeford, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Gosnell, Hospice of Southern Maine.He was born June 29, 1931, in St. Honore, Quebec, Canada, a son of Edmond and Anne (Begin) Paquette. Tony came to this area as a child and had been educated both here and in Canada. He and his brothers received their diplomas at Waterhouse Field with the Biddeford High School, class of 2002.On June 29th, 1957 he married Jeannine Laverriere at St. Andre’s Church.He had been employed at Bates Manufacturing and then later Saco Electric. In 1970, he went into business as co-owner of P and M Electric and retired in 1993.He was in a bowling league, loved playing horseshoes, and softball; his love for playing music with his brothers was well known.On September of 1996 he married Mabel Thibault.Preceded in death was his wife, Jeannine Paquet of 38 years, three sisters, Bernadette Houde, Annette Desruisseaux, Desneige Frechette, six brothers, Rene, Lucien, Real, Armand, Gerard and Robert.He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Mabel Paquet of Biddeford, three daughters, Judy Dussault and her husband Rick, Lynn Vigneault and her husband Lenny, Lisa Hauck and her husband Jamie and a son Brian Paquet and his wife Ann, stepson, Robert Maynard, a brother, John Paquette of Saco. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.Most of all Tony will be missed for his sense of humorVisiting hours will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., noon, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Hope Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will follow immediately in the Hope Chapel. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford at a later date. To express condolences on line please visit http://www.hopememorialchapel.com .

