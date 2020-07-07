Cape Elizabeth
Check the town website for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.
Mon. 7/13 7 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 7/15 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee
Thur. 7/16 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee
Thur. 7/16 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee
Thur. 7/16 6:30 p.m. Thomas Memorial Library Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL. For more information on SCTV municipal programming, go to “View” then “Live Stream of Meeting” on the town website.
Mon. 7/13 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Mon. 7/13 7 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 7/14 8:30 a.m. Rules & Policies Committee
Tues. 7/14 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee
Tues. 7/14 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission
Wed. 7/15 6 p.m. Town Council
South Portland
Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and information on remote access to meetings via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings and links to live streams can be viewed at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.
Mon. 7/13 6 p.m. Board of Education
Wed. 7/15 6 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Wed. 7/15 6:30 p.m. Energy & Recycling Committee
Thur. 7/16 6 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee
Thur. 7/16 6:30 p.m. City Council
