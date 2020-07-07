Cape Elizabeth

Check the town website for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.

Mon.  7/13  7 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  7/15  5:30 p.m.  Community Services Committee

Thur.  7/16  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur.  7/16  6:30 p.m.  Energy Committee

Thur.  7/16  6:30 p.m.  Thomas Memorial Library Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL. For more information on SCTV municipal programming, go to “View” then “Live Stream of Meeting” on the town website.

Mon.  7/13  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Mon.  7/13  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  7/14  8:30 a.m.  Rules & Policies Committee

Tues.  7/14  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee

Tues.  7/14  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission

Wed.  7/15  6 p.m.  Town Council

South Portland

Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and information on remote access to meetings via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings and links to live streams can be viewed at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.

Mon.  7/13  6 p.m.  Board of Education

Wed.  7/15  6 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Wed.  7/15  6:30 p.m.  Energy & Recycling Committee

Thur.  7/16  6 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

Thur.  7/16  6:30 p.m.  City Council

