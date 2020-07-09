SACO — Nineteen-year-old Cole Anderson proved for the second straight year that his consistency and shot-making is hard to beat at the Maine Am.

Anderson, of Camden, shot a final round 6-under 65 Thursday at Biddeford-Saco Country Club to win the 101st Maine State Golf Association Amateur Championship by six strokes with a 71-67-65 10-under tournament.

Last year the Florida State University player with pro tour aspirations beat the field at Portland Country Club by eight shots.

Anderson, who plays out of Samoset Resort, started the day with a 3-shot lead and took the tournament firmly in his grasp with three straight birdies on his 8-10th holes.

He played the final 39 holes of the 54-hole tournament without a bogey.

John Hayes, the 2015 winner, finished second at 4-under. Will Kannegeiser of Minot was third at 3-under.

This story will be updated.

