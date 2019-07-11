FALMOUTH — Playing with poise and confidence Cole Anderson, finished off a wire-to-wire victory in the 100th Maine State Golf Association Amateur Championship with a 3-under-par 67 Thursday to win by eight strokes at Portland Country Club.

Anderson, 18, of Camden became the first teenage winner since Seth Sweet of Madison, who was 17 in 2012. Anderson had a three-round total of 9-under 201.

Maine Amateur results Final scoring for the 100th Maine Amateur golf tournament.

Anderson shot an opening-round 65, and after a 69 on Wednesday, he took a six-shot lead into the final round. The field never got closer, as Anderson played a bogey-free round, rolling in a final par putt of 8 feet on the 18th green to cap the win.

Anderson, a graduate of Camden Hills High, is enrolled at Florida State University on a golf scholarship. He finished third and second the previous two years in the MSGA’s signature event.

Reese McFarlane, 21, of Cape Elizabeth finished second at 1-under. Playing in the final group with Anderson, McFarlane made six birdies but was undone by double bogeys on the 2nd and 13th holes.

Jason Gall, 46, of Augusta and a member at Portland Country Club, was third at 3-over.

