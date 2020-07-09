July 12, 1995

After sewage sludge was spread on the fields at Llewelyn Randall’s farm on Stroudwater Street last week, the smell pushed many residents to complain to City Hall and the aldermen. Randall didn’t get any calls – he has no phone. He raises beef cattle on 30 acres. In certain areas of the city, the smell was strong and constant from Wednesday, when the sludge was spread, until Saturday night, when it began raining.

Gorham will soon have an exit onto the information superhighway, starting a “homepage” on the internet in an effort to encourage business development. The link will connect the town to the World Wide Web through the University of Southern Maine, which is providing free use of the computer equipment in the engineering lab. “I think the internet will give us another avenue for people to get to know Gorham,” Town Manager David Cole said.

60 Years Ago The Westbrook American reported on July 6, 1960, that Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Moxcey of Locust Street in Westbrook were to leave for a trip to Nova Scotia. In Gorham, Nancy Stuart was employed for the summer at Thompson’s Camps in Naples.

Marine Lance Cpl. Darren O. Cooper, son of John and Pat Cooper of Westbrook, is halfway through a six-month deployment to the Mediterranean and Adriatic Expeditionary Unit.

In Gorham, Christopher W. Plummer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Plummer, has joined the U.S. Air Force, to report for duty Aug. 1, 1996. He will be a senior at Gorham High School.

July 13, 2005

Westbrook is about to lose two of its best volunteers. This month, Krista and Brian Martin and their two children are moving to Ocala, Florida, taking with them memories of the countless hours they spent organizing Westbrook’s Together Days, rebuilding homes, volunteering in schools and many, many more service activities They also take with them the thanks of a grateful city.

A historic mill property, the Elms Guesthouse, is up for sale. Located across the street from the Sappi paper mill in Westbrook, the building, owned by Sappi, served as a guesthouse for mill officials and customers until 1999. The asking price is $750,000, and includes an acre on the Presumpscot River. It was built in 1882 and designed by renowned architect John Calvin Stevens.

The 50-year-old Stroudwater Street bridge spanning the Maine Turnpike will be closed for about a year so that it can be replaced. Westbrook city councilors tried to work with the Maine Turnpike Authority to avoid a complete closure, but the authority believes that “closing the road is the best option, said Bruce Pelletier, a spokesman. The MTA is hosting a public information meeting July 14.

Gorham twins Sara and Leigh-Ann Esty, 19, were home in June taking ballet classes at Maine State Ballet in Falmouth. After a year with the Miami City Ballet, the twins will begin a student apprenticeship contract with the company in August. They danced for 11 years at Maine State Ballet.

