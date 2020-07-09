Raymond C. Hanna Sr. 1941 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Raymond C. Hanna Sr. passed away peacefully at home with his family on July 6, 2020 in Brunswick, at the age of 79. Raymond was born on March 1, 1941 in Five Islands, to Lulu (Rowe) Hanna and Thomas Hanna. He loved singing, playing his guitar, watching Red Sox games and taking his wife on dates around town. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved to make them laugh. He loved the Lord with all his heart, soul and mind. He would never miss a moment to share his love for Jesus to anyone he met. Raymond worked various maintenance jobs at Williams-Cone School, Bath Memorial Hospital, and retired with 25 years at Bath Iron Works. Raymond is survived by his wife, Nancy Hanna of 61 years; sons, Jim, Larry, Raymond Jr., daughter, Loriann; grandchildren, Joe, Amber, Lacy, Nikki, Chad, Becky, Mandy, Shelly, Darryl, Donny, Scott, Emma, Ethan; brother, Blaine, sister, Mary; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Michael; grandchildren, Jim and Chris; sister, Cora, brothers, Tommy, Irving, Clayton and Richard. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10 at 2:30 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Georgetown. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com . In lieu of flowers a donation to the Five Islands Second Baptist Church would honor Raymond’s memory.

