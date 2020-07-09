Like thousands of other seafarers, Karika Neethling wanted to get home as the coronavirus pandemic convulsed the cruise industry in March. Her anxiety grew more desperate when she learned she was pregnant.

But for nearly three months, the 27-year-old South African was caught in a web of border restrictions and corporate bureaucracy, shuttled on ships between ports in the Bahamas and Italy as her employer, MSC Cruises, worked to get its crews home.

“I don’t think we were ever priorities,” said Neethling, who worked as a shop employee aboard the luxury liner the MSC Preziosa. “I was depressed and in despair thinking I might have this baby on the ship.”

Neethling isn’t alone. While she’s finally home in Johannesburg, more than 200,000 more seafarers remain trapped on ships around the world, from cargo vessels and oil tankers to luxury cruise liners. Restrictions on ships docking to halt the spread of Covid-19, border shutdowns and a lack of flights are the biggest barriers to relieving exhausted crew. But shipping lines and cruise companies are also coming under increasing pressure to do more.

MSC said it’s been working with governments and ports to get workers home as quickly as possible, prioritizing pregnant seafarers. The company said in a statement that a “small number” of pregnant crew members across its fleet “have had to stay on board awaiting repatriation despite our best efforts to secure safe passage home for them.”

How much responsibility companies bear for workers trapped at sea is a growing point of contention. That leaves one of the world’s most vulnerable working populations, some who have been stuck on board for more than a year, at increased risk and could have a knock-on effect that reverberates through the shipping industry and global economy.

At least 82 coronavirus cases have been linked to a Missouri summer camp

At least 82 campers, counselors and staff from a Missouri summer camp have tested positive for the coronavirus, bolstering fears that the traditional summertime ritual can easily become a hotbed of infections.

Kanakuk, which operates several Christian sleep-away camps in Missouri, started off the summer by announcing a long list of safety protocols such as installing “medical-grade air filtration systems” in each cabin, banning high-fives and requiring campers to self-isolate for two weeks before their arrival. But by July 2, K-2, an overnight camp for teenagers, had shut down.

Local health officials said at the time that 41 campers and employees had tested positive — with many of them receiving the results after they’d returned home to 10 states and various counties across Missouri. As those numbers have continued to increase, parents have been encouraged to “consider a 14-day self-quarantine for your child,” NBC News reported.

Whether children have a lower risk of transmitting the coronavirus to adults and one another remains a much debated question, with states reporting wildly different findings from child-care centers that have remained open during the pandemic. That has led to a lack of consensus about whether camps can operate safely during the pandemic, creating a difficult decision for parents.

Missouri is one of many states that have opted to allow camps to open, and health officials said Monday that they had no plans to change that.

The outbreak linked to K-2, which is located near Branson, Mo., appears to be the largest connected to a summer camp yet. But it’s hardly the first. In Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Texas and Tennessee, positive test results have led to camps shutting down or pushing back their opening dates — in some cases, before campers even arrived.

Coronavirus advisor warns that the French have become too complacent

PARIS — The French government’s leading coronavirus adviser is warning that his compatriots have become too complacent, ignoring protection measures and raising the risk of a new wave of infections.

Jean-Francois Delfraissy, head of the government’s scientific council for the virus, gave interviews to French daily Liberation, Le Monde and France-Info radio Thursday laying out his concerns.

“The French in general have abandoned protective measures,” he said.

Since France started gradually emerging from strict lockdown measures in May, much of French life has returned practically to normal.

Restaurants and schools have reopened, and even in government offices and courthouses few people seem to wear masks or practice social distancing. Many people have resumed the French tradition of multiple cheek kisses every time they greet an acquaintance.

Delfraissy said France’s summer could be nearly virus-free “if social distancing measures continue. However I’m struck to see that it is not the case.”

Unlike during France’s lockdown, when police fined people who traveled more than 1 kilometer (half a mile) from their homes, there is limited enforcement now of virus protection rules or recommendations.

France now reports hundreds of new positive tests per day, and has recorded more than 300 new virus clusters since reopening began May 11.

Hong Kong tightens social distancing rules as cases rise

HONG KONG — Hong Kong will tighten its social-distancing measures again after it reported 42 new infections on Thursday, sparking fears of a new wave of coronavirus infections in the city.

Of the 42 cases, 34 cases were locally transmitted. While most were related to known clusters, such as an elderly home and several restaurants in Kowloon, the source of infection for two patients could not be traced.

From Saturday, social-distancing measures for restaurants, bars and fitness centers will be tightened for two weeks. Restaurants will only be allowed to operate at 60% of their seating capacity, with a maximum of eight people per table.

Bars and clubs will only be allowed to have four people per table, and a cap of eight people will be imposed for other venues like fitness centers and karaoke bars.

The new spate of cases takes Hong Kong’s total number of infections to 1,366, with seven deaths reported.

Africa works to attract vaccine clinical trials

JOHANNESBURG — With painful memories of many dying in Africa while waiting for accessible HIV drugs years ago, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has launched a consortium aimed at securing more than 10 late-stage COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials on the continent as early as possible.

“We want to be sure we don’t find ourselves in the 1996 scenario where HIV drugs were available but it took almost seven years for those drugs to be accessible on the continent,” Africa CDC director John Nkengasong told reporters.

With any COVID-19 vaccine, a “delay in Africa of even one year would be catastrophic,” he said.

He said the consortium of African institutions will engage with the GAVI vaccine alliance and others outside the continent amid efforts to ensure that a vaccine is distributed equitably from the start. And with misinformation around vaccine trials spreading in Africa, the trials would help build community trust, he said.

Pakistan will open schools in September

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s education minister has announced that schools, colleges and universities will reopen in September with measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Thursday’s announcement by Shafqat Mahmood came shortly after Prime Minister Imran Khan said COVID-19 infections have started decreasing after peaking last month.

Pakistan has now 240,848 confirmed cases. Experts say the decrease in infections is mainly the result of a substantial reduction in testing.

Authorities reported 61 more virus deaths and 3.359 new cases in the past 24 hours, increasing fatalities to 4,983.

At a news conference, Mahmood said all schools will take temperatures and everyone will wear face masks.

Schools in Pakistan were closed in March amid a nationwide lockdown that was lifted in May.

Virus cases linked to Tokyo night clubs rise

TOKYO — The Japanese capital has confirmed more than 220 new coronavirus infections, exceeding its previous record.

The number reported Thursday exceeds 206 daily cases recorded on April 17 when Tokyo’s infections were at their peak.

Health officials say the majority of recent cases are linked to night clubs, but they are raising the alarm about an increase of infections inside households, workplaces and drinking parties.

The experts also advised Tokyo to speed up efforts to expand hospital capacity and prepare for more patients expected in the coming weeks.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike urged residents to stay away from nightlife districts and use extra-caution to protect themselves.

South African province prepares 1.5 million gravesites

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa has reported another 8,810 confirmed coronavirus cases for 224,665 overall.

Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, now has the country’s most cases with 33% of the total.

A provincial health official on Wednesday said 1.5 million gravesites are being prepared and it’s the public’s responsibility “to make sure that we don’t get there.”

South Africa is now posting some of the world’s highest daily numbers of confirmed cases as Africa’s most developed country makes up 43% of the continent’s total. Lockdown easing continues in much of Africa as economies have suffered.

True extent of virus in India is unknown

NEW DELHI — India has reported nearly 25,000 new coronavirus infections and 487 new deaths.

The new infections announced by the Health Ministry on Thursday bring the nationwide total to 767,296, the third most reported by any country.

The surge in infections comes as the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai says its calculated transmission rate for the virus rose during the first week of July to 1.19 after steadily falling from a peak of 1.83 in March. A transmission rate is the number of new infections estimated to stem from a single case.

India’s infection numbers have skyrocketed since the government eased lockdown restrictions and as testing has ramped up to more than 200,000 samples a day, compared to just a few hundred a day in March.

Health experts say the true extent of the virus’s spread in India is unknown and that the country must test more given its population of nearly 1.4 billion people.

High school is at center of outbreak in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — The Australian state worst affected by coronavirus has recorded 165 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as an outbreak at a Melbourne high school becomes the state’s largest cluster.

Victoria state Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said Thursday that six of the new cases are linked to an outbreak at Al-Taqwa College, a cluster now totaling 113 people.

The first case at the school was identified on June 27, with more than 2,000 students and hundreds of staff sent into quarantine since then.

The virus detections were up from 134 on Wednesday and down from a single-day record of 191 on Tuesday.

Another 17 cases were reported elsewhere in Australia on Thursday.

China has nearly eliminated local virus transmission for now

BEIJING — China says it has nine new confirmed coronavirus cases, all of them brought from outside the country, and no new deaths.

Thursday’s report buttresses growing signs the virus has been essentially contained inside the nation in which it first appeared late last year.

The near elimination of local virus transmission has allowed the reopening of most businesses and resumption of some social activities, including the holding of the crucial annual college entrance exams. Sports, tourism and cultural activities are also slowly starting to return.

The wearing of masks remains obligatory in most indoor spaces and a proof of health is required for entrance to many venues.

China has reported a total of 4,634 deaths among 83,581 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Brisbane bars people fleeing virus in Melbourne Australia

BRISBANE, Australia — An Australian state has closed its doors to people fleeing a second lockdown in Australia’s second-largest city.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said Thursday that a number of people were willing to pay for their own 14-day hotel quarantine to be allowed to escape Melbourne and other parts of Victoria state, where a six-week lockdown began Wednesday night because of spreading coronavirus infections.

Miles said that beginning Friday, anyone who has been in Victoria in the previous two weeks will be barred from entering Queensland. However, the state will let in residents of Queensland who are coming home and a few other exceptions.

Miles says that “we need to reserve hotel accommodation for people who need to be quarantined.”

