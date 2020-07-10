A Skowhegan man pleaded guilty Friday to three criminal charges in connection with a series of drive-by shootings at homes in central Maine earlier this year.

Dana Dasilva, 26, entered the pleas via an online hearing through the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta, admitting to a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon; a Class C charge of possessing a firearm by a prohibited person; and a Class D charge of criminal mischief.

The charges stemmed from drive-by shootings that Dasilva committed on Jan. 4 this year in Waterville, Winslow and Clinton.

No one was injured in the shootings at four separate locations, but a bullet barely missed one of the victims and children were inside some of the homes at the time, authorities said.

Dasilva was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison, with all suspended but five years and one day, and five years total of probation. He will be sent to the Maine State Prison to serve the sentence.

Judge Bruce C. Mallonee accepted Dasilva’s admissions as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution, calling the shootings “one of the most horrifying things I’ve ever seen.”

“This is most unusual and there’s a ripple effect,” Mallonee said. “All of these people have spider-webs of people and connections that care about them, and all of these people were hurt (by the trauma of the incident).”

Asked by Mallonee “what this was all about,” District Attorney Maeghan Maloney said cited a combination of illegal drug use and domestic violence-related motivations, as Dasilva fired upon the home of his ex-girlfriend and at homes of people connected to his ex-girlfriend.

Dasilva “wanted to continue show her she could not get away from him,” Maloney said. “We believe he was also on illegal drugs on the day in question.”

Dasilva declined the judge’s offer to speak on his own behalf, but his attorney Lisa Whittier said her 26-year-old client “is a young man who has shown to me remarkable insight into the wrongfulness of his own behavior.”

Whittier said Dasilva shows “very good prospects for rehabilitation” and is “extremely sorry for what he put all of these victims through.”

This story will be updated.

