An armed man robbed the Mr. Mike’s Mobil gas station and convenience store on Route 1 in York early Sunday morning, police said. He made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

In a short surveillance video released by authorities, a slender white male, probably in his late teens or early 20s, is seen entering the building about 1:30 a.m. with a handgun in one hand, pointed down. He was wearing black, loose-fitting basketball shorts with a vertical white stripe on the side, with red sneakers and a dark, hooded sweatshirt covering the top of his head. He was not wearing a face mask.

According to a police, the robber – who was between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair – brandished the weapon at two occupants of a vehicle outside the store before he entered the building. He then pointed the gun – described as a revolver of unknown caliber – at the store clerk and demanded money from the cash register. After the clerk gave him the money, the man fled the scene on foot.

Police are not releasing the amount of money that was stolen.

No arrest had been made as of midafternoon on Sunday. York police are requesting that anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect call 363-4444.

