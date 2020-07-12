SPRINGVALE – Barbara A. (Macchiaroli) Hawks, 87, died peacefully after a brief illness. Barbara was born on Oct. 6, 1932 in Framingham, Mass. She graduated from Framingham High School in 1950 and worked as bank teller until she married in 1955. She was married to the late H. Allen Hawks until his death in 1996. They lived in Framingham, Southborough, Gloucester and lastly in Springvale, Maine. She was a great supporter of her late husband’s art career and worked tirelessly alongside him to promote his life’s work.In 2004, at the age of 72, she traveled to China with her daughter, Cora, to bring home her adopted granddaughter, Lila.She worked in retail for many years including: Filenes, Almy’s, Ames, and her beloved Reny’s department store, where she remained until early 2020. Her family will be forever grateful to the Reny’s department store family for all their support and kindness over the years she worked there. In addition to her parents and her husband Allen, she is predeceased by her brothers, Frank Adams, Robert Macchiaroli, George Macchiaroli, sisters Alice Irino, Patricia Macchiaroli, and Rosemary Leveille. She is survived by her brother Charles Macchiaroli, and his wife Christa of Nebraska, brother-in-law Albert Leveille of Upton, Mass.; and her children, Francis Hawks of Gloucester, Mass., Stephen Hawks of Riverdale N.Y., Cora Hawks of Gloucester, Mass., John Hawks and his partner Carole of Lebanon, Laura Swinson and her husband Jack of Rowley, Mass. and Paul Hawks and his wife Angelica of Springvale; her grandchildren, Joshua Hawks, Leah Swinson, Matthew Hawks and fiancé Tiffany, and Lila Hawks, step-grandchildren, Cortney, Michael and his wife Sarah; and her great-grandchildren, Haley, Peyton and Sebastian, and step-great-grandchildren, Bentley and Tony; her nieces and nephews, Cathy O’Connell, Linda Irwin, Oscar Leveille, Christine Best, Laurene Keane, John Irino, Diane Adams, Anne Adams, Paul Adams, Deidre Adams Groke, and Erica Posner; and many great-nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held later this week. A memorial service will be planned in Sanford later in the year.

