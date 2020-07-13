Longtime baseball coach and administrator Will Sanborn is the new athletic director at St. Joseph’s College in Standish, the school announced Monday.

Sanborn, who has served as an associate athletic director at St. Joe’s since 2006, takes over the new post immediately. He fills the position vacated by Brian Curtin, who left the school in January after 14 years as the Monks’ AD.

Sanborn is one of the most successful NCAA Division III baseball coaches in New England, compiling a a 752-396-5 (.652) record and 15 conference championships in 28 seasons. He will continue to serve as the Monks’ baseball coach. Sanborn is a 1986 graduate of St. Joe’s.

• North Carolina A&T said four student-athletes have tested positive for coronavirus since returning to campus on July 6. All four student-athletes are asymptomatic.

If student-athletes have university housing and have tested positive, they are being isolated in a designated area on campus.

N.C. A&T student-athletes who are living on campus live in groups of 8-10 people and also are conducting workouts in groups of that size.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The WNBA season is scheduled to tip off July 25 with all games that weekend dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement.

All 12 franchises will play the opening weekend and honor victims of police brutality and racial violence. Team uniforms will display Breonna Taylor’s name. Players will each have the option to continue to wear Taylor’s name on their jersey for subsequent games.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was shot eight times by plainclothes Louisville police officers serving a narcotics search warrant at her apartment on March 13. No drugs were found. Her family and protesters around the country have called for swift action against the officers who shot Taylor.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Minnesota Wild began training camp with a bang, formalizing Dean Evason’s status as their full-time head coach and plans to bring prized Russian prospect Kirill Kaprizov to training camp.

Evason, who signed a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season, took the ice on Monday for the first full-team practice since the virus outbreak forced the NHL to shut down March 12. The 55-year-old Evason was made interim coach on Feb. 14, when Bruce Boudreau was fired by general manager Bill Guerin.

The Wild went 8-4 under Evason, which ultimately secured them a spot in the 24-team tournament that will frame these most unusual Stanley Cup playoffs.

• Corey Crawford was absent Monday when the Chicago Blackhawks practiced for the first time since the NHL season was suspended, casting doubt on the goaltender’s availability for their qualifying series against Edmonton.

The 35-year-old Crawford was “unfit to play or to participate,” coach Jeremy Colliton said — sticking closely to the league’s strict language for discussing missing players in the COVID-19 world. There was no further word on Crawford’s situation.

The potential loss of Crawford is a big blow as the Blackhawks prepare for the Oilers and their high-scoring duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Game 1 of their best-of-five series is Aug. 1 at the NHL hub in Edmonton.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers safety Roderic Teamer has been suspended for the first four regular-season games due to a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, the league said Monday.

Teamer played in seven games as a rookie last season with six starts. He posted 39 tackles and had an interception during a Week 7 loss at Tennessee.

Teamer made LA’s roster last year as an undrafted free agent. He is eligible to participate in all training camp practices and preseason games. His suspension will begin the Monday before the Chargers’ first regular-season game, which is scheduled to be Sept. 13 at Cincinnati.

• Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen told The Associated Press he has agreed to a contract with Fox Sports to become its No. 2 NFL game analyst once he retires from football.

Olsen signed a one-year, $6.9 million contract with the Seahawks earlier this offseason after spending nine seasons with the Panthers.

SOCCER

SPANISH LEAGUE: After its ninth straight win following the pandemic break, Real Madrid is on the verge of reclaiming the Spanish league title.

Madrid defeated Granada 2-1 on Monday to move within two points of winning the trophy.

Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema scored first-half goals to keep Madrid four points ahead of second-placed Barcelona with two rounds to go.

Madrid can clinch its first title since 2017 on Thursday with a win at Villarreal, or if Barcelona loses points when it hosts Osasuna. Two draws in the final two rounds will also be enough to secure Madrid a record 34th league trophy.

CHAMPIONSHIP LEAGUE: A ruling in a Swiss court and the concession of a late, late goal ensured the Champions League qualification places remain tantalizingly out of reach for Manchester United in the English Premier League.

United missed a chance to climb back into the top four of the league for the first time since September when Southampton substitute Michael Obafemi scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to secure a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Monday.

It was the latest twist in a turbulent race for Champions League qualification, coming on the day second-placed Manchester City overturned its two-year ban from European competition at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

