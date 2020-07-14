St. Mary’s Regional Hospital

Ember Marie Gerber, born June 21 to Brendon Gerber and Katrina Gurschick of Brunswick. Grandparents are Wayne Gurschick and Thelma Beauvais of Poland, and Andrea Edman, Bill Edman, Joan Gerrish and Don Gerrish, all of Brunswick.

Bella Rose-Therese Baril, born June 24 to Elizabeth and Joshua Baril of Lewiston. Grandparents are Bob and Aline Hubbard of Poland, Anne and Pete Brown of Leeds and Tina and John Baril of Greene.

Serenity Mae Catherine Leavitt, born June 29 to Michael Leavitt and Molly Cotton of Brunswick. Grandparents are Rebecca Fleming and Jason Bucknam of Bowdoin and Dennis Cotton and Kim White of Starks. Great-grandmother is April Foley of Lisbon.

