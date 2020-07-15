BUXTON — Nathan Carlow, 21, upset former veteran state legislator Stavros Mendros 457-334 Tuesday in the Republican primary for House District 16.

The district represents part of Buxton, part of Saco and Hollis.

Carlow of Buxton captured his hometown 261-73 and Saco 11-8 while Mendros carried Hollis 253-185. Carlow faces Democrat David Durrell of Hollis in November in the race to represent House District 16.

“I am honored to receive the Republican nomination for this race, and I want to thank everyone who voted. There is a lot of work to do before November, and I am confident that this primary victory will rally voters behind my common sense ideas,” Carlow said Wednesday in an email to the American Journal.

Carlow also thanked election workers statewide for their dedication.

Carlow is a USM student who has been elected twice to the SAD 6 school board, beginning his first term at age 18.

“I come into the general election with years of local experience, a fresh perspective and a willingness to reach across the aisle in search of policies that help the people in my district,” he said. “These are the qualities that voters expect from elected leaders and those are traits that I will bring with me to Augusta.”

In the race for an at-large SAD 6 board seat with a Buxton residency, Lindsey Atkinson, 33, a stay-at-home mother of two, is the unofficial winner, defeating incumbent Arthur Payeur Jr. She tallied 943 votes to 450 for Payeur in Buxton balloting. Atkinson also took Limington 338-163, Hollis 709-250 and Standish 977-445.

“I am overwhelmed with excitement to serve our school district in this capacity. I would like to thank each and every voter who reached out in support; I am truly humbled. I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to Mr. Arthur Payeur Jr. for all of his hard work on the board and wish him the best of luck in all future endeavors,” Atkinson said in an email.

Frye Island results were unavailable at press time.

In municipal balloting, David Field and Francis Pulsoni were unopposed for Buxton Board of Selectman seats as was John Myers for Town Clerk. Scott Warchol received 42 write-in votes for a three-year Planning Board term; Victoria Hugo-Vidal was a write-in winner with 32 votes for a two-year Planning Board seat; and Richard Emery, Richard Fitzgerald and David Kessler were write-in winners for the Budget Committee.

In the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, Betsy Sweet tallied 281 votes, Sara Gideon had 217 and Bre Kidman, 152.

In state referendums, Buxton voters approved the bond for broadband internet improvement 1,069 to 510 and the transportation bond 1,172 to 418.

Myers reported 1,602 ballots, including 934 absentee ballots, cast among 6,320 registered voters, representing a 25.35% voter turnout.

Buxton voter William T. Phillips said at the polls he didn’t favor absentee voting except for those on duty or hospitalized military men and women.

“You’re supposed to show up to vote,” Phillips said.

On Saturday, July 18, the annual Buxton town meeting will convene at 9 a.m. at the Bar Mills Fire Station, across Portland Road from Town Hall, to vote on the municipal budget.

Kimberly Beam, town treasurer, said the proposed budget is $7.8 million, up from $7.3 million last year. It represents an increase of about $500,000. It does not include the SAD 6 school budget that is expected to go to referendum next month.

