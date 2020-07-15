PORTLAND/FALMOUTH — Incumbent House District 43 Rep. Edward Crockett is on the verge of another term in the Maine House of Representatives after a strong showing in the Democratic primary Tuesday.

As of The Forecaster’s deadline Wednesday morning, Crockett, president of Capt’n Eli’s Soda, was expected to fend off a bid to unseat him by Robert Mentzinger, thanks to strong support in Portland, where he picked up close to 70% of the in-person vote, and Falmouth, where he got close to 56% of the total vote. The results of Portland’s more than 17,000 absentee ballots were not available early Wednesday morning.

House 43 includes the North Deering section of Portland and a section of Falmouth.

With no opposition in November, Crockett is likely to win a second term at November’s general election.

Crockett told The Forecaster this spring that he got a lot of things done during his initial term in the State House, but has more work to do. His focus remains on affordable healthcare, education, the economy and property taxes.

“When I went to Augusta, those were my biggest priorities because that’s what I heard from my neighbors,” he said at the time. “I’ve lived in the district for 30 years and I couldn’t agree with them more.”

