CASCO — Residents approved SAD 61’s $31.2 million budget, 478-132.

For the Lake Region School District directors, incumbent Philip Shane ran unopposed and received 556 votes.

Robert MacDonald and incumbent Holly Hancock won the two open seats on the Board of Selectmen in an uncontested race. MacDonald received 349 votes and Hancock got 523.

For the Transfer Station Council, there were four write-in candidates: Katheryn Mulkern got 13 votes; Tuan Nguyen got three; and Alice Darlington and David Morton three votes each.

Voters approved both state referendum questions. On the first question of a $15 million bond issue to invest in high-speed internet infrastructure for unserved or underserved areas, 490 voted for it and 179 voted against.

On the second question, for the approval of a $105 million bond issue to improve highways and bridges statewide and for transportation facilities or equipment related to transit, 525 voted to approve it and 149 voted against.

In the U.S. Senate Democratic primary, Sara Gideon won with 232 votes, followed by Betsy Sweet with 56 votes and Bre Kidman with 19.

In the Republican primary, Susan Collins received 188 votes and declared write-in candidate Amy Colter did not get any votes.

Residents will weigh in on the municipal budget in a referendum vote July 28.

