NAPLES — In a five-way race for the Selectboard, incumbent James Grattelo held on to his seat Tuesday with 337 votes, while political newcomer Theodore Shane won the second open seat with 374 votes.

Incumbent Kevin Rogers came in third with 252 votes. Richard Robinson received 144 votes and Robert Nyberg got 109; Marie Kushner withdrew from the race in June but received 120 votes.

Related Two incumbents face three challengers in Naples Selectboard race

For the three-year term seat on the Planning Board, incumbent Douglas Bogda, unopposed, got 608 votes. There were no candidates for the two 3-year term alternative seats on the Planning Board nor for two seats on the Budget Committee. However, Grattelo and Nyberg both received four votes for the Planning Board, and Robinson and Nyberg got four and six votes, respectively.

For SAD 61 directors, incumbent Jennifer Christiansen received 616 votes in an uncontested race.

The $31.2 million SAD 61 budget passed 607-168.

The results of the U.S. Senate primary and state referendum questions were not available by noon Wednesday.

Residents approved the town’s $4.1 million budget at the June 25 annual Town Meeting.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: