HOLLIS – Robert F. Jordan Jr., 76, passed away peacefully at Coastal Manor on July 13, 2020. He was born in Portland on Feb. 15, 1944, a son of the late Robert and Geraldine (Skofield) Jordan.Robert proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was highly decorated while fighting with 3rd Marine Recon.Later he served as a Massachusetts State Trooper and for the Brinks Corporation.He will always be remembered as a quiet man with a devout love of family and his beloved wife Sheila as well as the joy he had gardening.He is survived by his wife Sheila (Quinn) Jordan; children Darryl, Scott, Stephen, and Lynn Marshall and Laurie Brown; brother Edward Jordan; 18 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.A celebration of his life will be held in the near future amongst family. Interment with USMC Honors will be held at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

