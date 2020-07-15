Transitions

Bristol Seafood announced earlier this month it has opened an office at the New England Ocean Cluster in Portland and created a sponsorship to support underrepresented blue economy (marine) entrepreneurs.

The program provides workspace at the New England Ocean Cluster House as well as mentorship opportunities focused on women, people of color and those from non-marine industries who are passionate about building responsible marine-related businesses. To learn more, or to apply for one of the three seats, visit newenglandoceancluster.com/inclusion-in-the-blue-economy.

Portland-based nonprofit Toxics Action Center has changed its name to Community Action Works.

“Our old name made it seem like we only work on toxics, an issue that was at the top of the environmental agenda when we were founded in 1987,” said Sylvia Broude, executive director. “The name Community Action Works gets at the core of what we do now. We work side by side with everyday people who are taking action to stop pollution and build solutions on any environmental issue in their community.”

Brandt Associates, a veteran philanthropy firm in Portland for 25 years, is expanding with a team of collaborators. The team includes Michael Barndollar, senior philanthropy strategist; Sue-Ellen Roper McClain, owner and principal of McClain Marketing Group, serving as marketing, communications and digital media director; Bill Bayreuther, principal of William A. Bayreuther Grant Writing, serving as grants counsel; Karen Stimpson, grants counsel; Eric Howard, organizational development and strategic partnerships counsel; and Kari Sides Suva, organizational development and leadership counsel. Elena Brandt, founder and principal, has grown the firm since 1995 directing philanthropy, volunteer leadership, capital campaigns, major gifts and annual giving programs for clients throughout northern New England and internationally.

Milestone Recovery is announcing the departure of Executive Director Bob Fowler, effective Aug. 1. Fowler is stepping down to accept a position as director of public health for the city of Portland. Milestone’s Board of Directors is evaluating the next steps to fill the position. In the interim, key roles will be assumed by leadership staff.

Recognition

The Maine Justice Foundation has honored three Maine lawyers who are champions of civil legal aid: Jamie Kilbreth of Drummond Woodsum, Professor Anna Welch of the University of Maine School of Law and Daniel Keenan of McCloskey, Mina, Cunniff & Frawley. Board President Bill Harwood recognized their efforts to ensure that all Mainers have access to the courts and to legal representation: “In their professional work, each of these awardees have upheld the highest goal of the foundation: justice for all. They have demonstrated a commitment to access to justice for the least fortunate members of our society.”

Maine College of Art announces the election of Denise Carey, Diane Garthwaite and Gimbala Sankare to the Board of Trustees, and the reelection of former trustee Debby Dluhy, effective July 1. Garthewaite, who splits her time between Scarborough and Boston, is an avid arts patron, supporter of education and an active philanthropist. She is president of her family foundation, the AlGar Foundation. Sankare, who lives in Freeport, is the head of global talent acquisition and diversity at WEX. Gimbala has served with the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Army. He also held workforce planning and engagement roles with both the Maine and U.S. Departments of Labor.

