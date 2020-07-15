Local graduate garners first place prize in Arrive Alive Contest

A Freeport High School graduate was named a winner in the 16th annual Arrive Alive Creative Contest sponsored by the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein.

The contest asks students to come up with a creative message about the dangers of drinking and driving and/or distracted driving.

Reagan Davis’ drawing won first place for depicting how the decisions drivers make when on the road are not to be taken lightly. The Freeport resident was among the Top 20 winners statewide honored during a Zoom ceremony on June 25.

In addition to celebrating the contest’s winners, the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein donated $50 for each honorable mention winner to a library or food bank in each graduate’s hometown. A total of $5,050 was donated to 20 nonprofit organizations throughout Maine.

The Arrive Alive Creative Contest is open to graduating high school seniors in Maine who may enter a creative project of their choice. First-place winners receive a new laptop, second- and third-place winners receive a new iPad,and every student who enters receives fun prizes from the law firm. Since 2005, over 1,000 graduating seniors have entered the contest from 125 Maine high schools.

The Law Offices of Joe Bornstein is a statewide practice with local offices in Portland and Windham.

St. Brigid alum continues Summer of Service by hosting blood drive

After kicking off a Summer of Service with a food drive that collected nearly 1,400 pounds of donations for the Wayside Food Programs, St. Brigid School in Portland followed up with a student-led blood drive that collected enough blood to potentially save 35 people’s lives.

Donors visited the school’s Father Hayes Center in late June for the blood drive hosted by Ella Couture, a St. Brigid school alum and student at Casco Bay High School, as well as St. Brigid staff and students.

“The blood drive was a huge success,” said Ellen Couture, an executive assistant at St. Brigid and proud mom of Ella. “The American Red Cross was in need of a location and asked Ella if she could pull this together in a little less than two weeks. She took on the challenge and had all 38 appointment slots booked in a week! Of those who signed up, only four didn’t attend.”

“I wanted to host this blood drive so that I could feel like I’m making a difference during a difficult time,” Ella said. “It is important for these events to happen because donating blood saves so many lives and has a positive impact on many people and families.”

The blood drive featured safe distancing guidelines, temperature screening and even a bag of St. Brigid goodies for each donor as a thank-you gift.

“Due to the success of this drive, Ella will host another American Red Cross Student Leader Drive on Aug. 5 at St. Brigid,” Ellen said.

The Summer of Service at St. Brigid features weekly activities for students, families and staff to better themselves, the school and the community. Later in the summer, programs planned include lemonade stands that will assist non-profits, initiatives that will help local restaurants and businesses and a project to deliver smiles to residents at assisted-living facilities and homebound parishioners.

Greater Portland girls awarded scholarships

A Company of Girls and United Insurance announce that six high school seniors from greater Portland will receive scholarships for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year.

Salima Kaluta, Marwo Sougue, Jijo Kitenga, Chrysolite Emelo and Ado Gloire Mampembe-Banzouzi have all been members of A Company of Girls’ free, arts-based, empowerment after-school programming in partnership with the Portland Mentoring Alliance at Portland High School.

“Each of these young ladies is well deserving of this generous gift,” said Portland High School Principal Sheila Jepson. “We are so fortunate to partner with A Company of Girls through our youth development programming. Their investment in creating a sense of community and connection for our students is truly remarkable.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: