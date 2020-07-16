Grassholes to entertain

The World Famous Grassholes will entertain with bluegrass music from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, at Robie Softball Field, 28 Ball Park Road, in the free summer concert series sponsored by Gorham Recreation Department.

Parking is available at Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave., or the lot at the municipal center.

The series continues on Tuesdays through Aug. 11.

GHS grads contest winners

Gorham High School graduate Lydia Drew was a first-place winner of the 16th annual “Arrive Alive Creative Contest” sponsored by the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein. She was awarded a laptop and was honored among the top 20 winners statewide during a Zoom ceremony June 25.

The contest asks students to come up with a creative message about the dangers of drinking and driving and/or distracted driving. Drew’s essay won first place for depicting how drivers’ decisions can impact their life as well as the lives of their family and friends.

Also placing in the contest were six other recent Gorham graduates: Haley Burns, second place; and Harlan Ivan, Sam Orlando, Devon Paulin, Will Donnelly and Lauren Preis, third place. Second- and third-place winners received iPads.

The law firm also donated $50 per honorable mention winner to a library or food bank in each graduate’s hometown. A total of $5,050 was donated to 20 nonprofit organizations in Maine.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on July 9 that the U.S. public debt was $26,487,808,758,250.95.

