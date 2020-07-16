Sara Gideon’s win in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary illustrates how the media’s constant claiming someone is a “front-runner” a year in advance, with little evidence, can shape public opinion.

It is also notable that Maine Democratic Party members chose a candidate who, like Susan Collins, is opposed to a national health care plan. That one issue alone shows how out of touch Gideon and the Maine Democratic Party machine are with Maine citizens. The other two candidates are far more advanced in their proposals.

The silver lining is that Green Independent candidate Lisa Savage will have a far easier time distinguishing herself from a backward-thinking Democrat who unabashedly accepts corporate campaign cash.

Paul Cunningham

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: